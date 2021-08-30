fuboTV to Launch Integrated Free-to-Play Games, FanView Live Stats With September South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (CONMEBOL)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, will take its integrated predictive, free-to-play games and FanView live stats feature out of beta just in time for the September window of the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches (CONMEBOL). fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL through March 2022.

Starting September 2, fuboTV subscribers can seamlessly stream CONMEBOL matches, use FanView to monitor stats and scores next to and under a reduced-size video player and play free predictive games - all on one screen, using their remote control and without having to open another app. Both free games and FanView can be toggled on or off, letting consumers choose their live experience.

fuboTV tested both features during the CONMEBOL match window in June. The integration of free games and FanView into the live soccer matches increased engagement - subscribers watched fuboTV for up to 37% more minutes (depending on platform) than those who did not engage.

The company will add two new features for the September 2 launch - users will be able to see where they place on a leaderboard for each game. They can also subscribe to notifications for latest updates.

Players who engage with CONMEBOL matches in September will earn points for every question answered correctly on every match day (September 2, 5 and 9). Players compete to earn the most points and win the $1,000 prize, subject to applicable rules.

Predictive, free-to-play games will be available on Android mobile, iOS mobile, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and the web; FanView will be available on Android TV, Fire TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One’s family of devices and the web. fuboTV expects to roll out both features on additional devices.

Free-to-play games will mark the beginning of fuboTV’s innovative gaming roadmap as the company aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. In addition to free-to-play games, fuboTV’s subsidiary Fubo Gaming expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

“fuboTV’s vision to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television takes a major step forward with our launch of free games and FanView,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “We believe this will mark the first time any company has integrated live streaming television, free games and live stats within the same platform, on the big screen. With free games and our upcoming Fubo Sportsbook real-money wagering app, we intend to deliver a truly interactive streaming experience, one that we expect will improve engagement and retention to fuboTV while also driving advertising revenue.”

“With this launch, consumers will never have to leave fuboTV to interact with their favorite live sports,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer, fuboTV. “Our beta test in June gave us the opportunity to introduce free games and FanView to a cohort of users, gather data on usability and optimize ahead of September’s launch. We’re really excited with what we will bring to market and can’t wait for more consumers to experience live television as a truly active and immersive experience.”

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of fuboTV Inc. (“fuboTV”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding business strategy and plans, the continued shift in consumer behavior and the expected launch of free to play games, FanView and Fubo Sportsbook. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that fuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to the Company’s access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 11, 2021 and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. fuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing fuboTV’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

