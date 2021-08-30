Exelon's 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Honor Roll Recognizes Business Partners Advancing DEI Values

As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Exelon named 38 companies to its 2021 DEI Honor Roll, which recognizes partners in banking, insurance, IT services, legal, professional services and investments for their efforts to include women and people of color in key roles on Exelon’s account teams, as well as additional efforts that recognize the value of DEI. Exelon continually improves its own diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and last year added two new categories, Investments and Legal, to the combined DEI Partnership Program, recognizing a broader scope of firms that support diversity in their day-to-day interactions with the company.

“We know that a diverse workforce creates a stronger, nimble and more innovative company because of the wide range of experiences employees bring to the table,” said Bridget Reidy, executive vice president and COO, Exelon. “By working with partners who share our core values of DEI, we have the opportunity to not only encourage their efforts but gain new best practices.”

This year’s honorees are:

Banking : Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), CIBC, Northern Trust, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Citibank, MUFG

Insurance: Beecher Carlson, Marsh

Legal : Blank Rome LLP, DLA Piper LLP, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Reed Smith LLP, Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP

Professional Services : Duff & Phelps, Willis Towers Watson, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Deloitte

Investments : Rock Creek Group, IEC, Xponance, Pugh Capital, Bell Partners, T Rowe Price, PGIM Real Estate, Revolution Ventures, Dodge & Cox, Schroders

IT Services: Chesapeake NetCraftsmen, Deloitte, Mindgrub, ChaiOne, Blackwood Associates, KPMG

“At SMBC, we are deeply committed to maintaining a workplace culture that demonstrates inclusivity, equity, and diversity in everything we do. We are especially proud of being recognized once again this year and for joining many organizations who share and embrace the same values,” said Howard Tiegel, Managing Director, Chief Human Resources Officer, SMBC, the partner with the most robust DEI efforts of those on this year’s list. “We are honored to be included within Exelon’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Honor Roll for the fourth consecutive year – a true testament to the commitment and engagement of our employees, leadership, and the contributions and impact of our diversity and inclusion programs.”

Additionally, business partner and financial consulting firm Duff & Phelps was recognized as “Most Improved” because of its significant efforts over the past year to increase female and minority representation on the account teams working with Exelon; notably, several women hold leadership positions on the Duff & Phelps team.

In 2021, Exelon was named to DiversityInc%26rsquo%3Bs+list+of+the+Top+50+Companies+for+Diversity+and+Inclusion, Forbes+list+of+Best+Employers+for+Diversity as well as the Forbes+and+JUST+Capital%26rsquo%3Bs+list+of+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Just+Companies. Exelon is a member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable Inc., an organization that promotes corporate supplier diversity excellence. Exelon spent $2.7 billion with diverse suppliers across its enterprise in 2020. Additionally, 84 percent ($46 million) of Exelon’s philanthropic funding last year supported programs and initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with 31,500 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than three-fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

