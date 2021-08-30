Wealth Manager Ashley Evans Joins First Republic in San Francisco

First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Ashley Evans has joined First Republic Investment Management in San Francisco.

Evans was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. She will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Ashley Evans is an accomplished wealth manager and a terrific addition to our growing team of wealth management professionals serving the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Ashley shares First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service.”

Evans has more than 15 years of wealth management experience. She provides customized wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals and families, with a focus on equity compensation and concentrated stock positions. Before joining First Republic, she was a Senior Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Evans is active in her local community mentoring students and supporting several nonprofit organizations. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from San Diego State University. Evans is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professional.

