ATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, with a virtual pre-recorded presentation accessible beginning September 13 through 15, 2021; and
  • The Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 27, 2021, at 4:40 pm ET.

If available, a webcast of the conference presentations, along with a copy of the accompanying presentations, will be available online from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.alphatecspine.com. Replays will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC's vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210830005181r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005181/en/

