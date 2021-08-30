Logo
Protagenic Therapeutics to Host Virtual Science Review Wednesday, September 8th at 10 AM ET

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Scientific rationale and evidence for PT00114 in the treatment of
Depression, Anxiety, PTSD and Addiction to be discussed

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. ( PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced that it will host a Scientific review of its programs designed for the treatment of patients with Depression, PTSD, Anxiety and Addiction. The review will take place on Wednesday, September 8th from 10:00-11:00 AM ET.

The webinar will feature presentations by scientific founder David Lovejoy, PhD; PTI Chief Operating Officer Andrew Slee, PhD; and its Chief Medical Officer Robert Stein, MD, PhD.

  • Dr.David Lovejoy, PhD will present events leading to the discovery of PT00114 and its subsequent evolution

  • Chief Operating Officer Andrew Slee, PhD will present the compelling evidence which has been generated in all relevant disease models

  • Chief Medical Officer Robert Stein, MD, PhD will discuss how PT00114 may fit in the pharmacopeia of available therapies for stress-related disorders as well as the unmet need of addiction withdrawal therapy.

  • In addition, the company will provide an update on PT00114’s upcoming clinical program, including the structure of the anticipated Phase I/IIa multi-center clinical trial. The trial’s Principal Investigator will be Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital

The session will be followed by Q&A

To register for the webinar, go to www.protagenic.com, or contact James Carbonara at Hayden IR, Office:(646)-755-7412, or email[email protected].

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. ( PTIX) is a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company endeavoring to develop first-in-class neuro-active peptides into human therapeutics to treat several stress related disorders. For more information, visit http://www.protagenic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Protagenic Therapeutics’ product candidates and pre-clinical development and clinical trial plans and activities. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the pre-clinical testing and eventual clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in pre-clinical and clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.. Protagenic Therapeutics cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Protagenic undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Analyst Contact:
Alexander K. Arrow, MD, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
213-260-4342
[email protected]

Media Contact:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
[email protected]

