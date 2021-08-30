Logo
Aterian Launches Shareholder Perks Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shareholders will receive exclusive weekly discounts on certain Aterian branded products

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. ( ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of its Shareholder Perks Program. The program grants Aterian shareholders who meet certain criteria various discounts on best selling products from Aterian brand websites or Amazon.com.

“The shareholder perks program is something we have envisioned since we became a public company. We often speak with customers who are over the moon happy with our products and ask how they can become shareholders,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-founder and CEO of Aterian. "Shareholders who join the Perks Program will receive weekly emails starting this Friday with exciting discounts they can redeem on our various channels. We want to thank our shareholders who support us daily."

For more information about Aterian’s Shareholder Perks Program go to www.aterian.io/perks.

About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. ( ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Investor Contact:

Ilya Grozovsky
Director of Investor Relations & Corp. Development
Aterian, Inc.
[email protected]
917-905-1699

