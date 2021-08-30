Travelers Institute Announces Fall 2021 Virtual Programming

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Travelers Institute Announces Fall 2021 Virtual Programming

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its “Wednesdays with Woodward” fall schedule. The webinar series, which launched in 2020, will be hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers.

“Our upcoming lineup covers a wide range of topics that are relevant to both individuals and businesses – from politics and new legislation to public health issues, cybersecurity and technology advancements,” said Woodward. “We’re looking forward to hearing from our experts this season as they share their perspectives on these pressing issues and help us more effectively navigate a world of constant change.”

The series kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 8 and features a discussion with David Wasserman, one of the country’s top political forecasters and Senior Election Analyst for The Cook Political Report. The webinar will include an in-depth analysis of the 2020 census results, demographic changes across the U.S., redistricting efforts and what those trends might mean for future elections.

“I’m excited to join the Travelers Institute for a data-driven discussion,” said Wasserman. “With new census data, control of Congress on a knife-edge and redistricting just ahead, there couldn’t be a better time to dive into the numbers.”

All events are free and open to the public, and participants can register on the Travelers+Institute+website. Programs include:

  • Sept. 8 – “U.S. Census, Redistricting, and Rethinking Demographic and Political Trends” with David Wasserman, Senior Election Analyst for The Cook Political Report.
  • Sept. 22 – “High Risk? Marijuana Legalization and Roadway Safety” with Matt Moore, Senior Vice President, Highway Loss Data Institute; Christy Thiems, Senior Director, American Property Casualty Insurance Association; and Bill Zielinski, Senior Vice President, Product Management & Analytics, Personal Insurance, Travelers.
  • Oct. 6 – “The Fight Against Cyber Crime – from Prevention to Prosecution” with Edward Chang, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Connecticut, U.S. Department of Justice; and Jeff Klenk, President, Bond & Specialty Insurance, Travelers.
  • Oct. 20 – “The Tech-Enabled Insurance Claim Revolution” with Patrick Gee, Senior Vice President, Auto and Property Claim, Travelers.
  • Oct. 27 – “The Changing Risk Landscape: Underwriting for the New Normal” with Rick Keegan, Chief Underwriting Officer, Travelers.
  • Nov. 3 – “The Pandemic-Era Opioid Crisis: Where Are We Now? How Can We Break the Cycle?” with Sabrina Spitaletta, Senior Director, Center for Public Health, Milken Institute; and Rich Ives, Vice President, Business Insurance Claim, Travelers.

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the “Wednesdays with Woodward” schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210830005365r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005365/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment