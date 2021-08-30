Invacare's Educational Program Receives International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) Designation

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced today that its well-established industry leading educational program received the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) designation. Effective immediately, all courses which offer continuing educational units (CEU) from Invacare®, Motion Concepts, Matrx®, Alber and Pindot® will carry IACET accreditation.

“We are honored and excited to further expand our educational programs by offering accredited training to our providers and clinicians on a wide range of content. By seeking input from our stakeholders, our program will continuously evolve and reflect the latest industry trends and best practices,” commented Joost Beltman, senior vice president and general manager, North America for Invacare.

The rigorous application process, which included extensive evaluation by the IACET Commission, took a year to complete and confirmed that Invacare’s educational curriculum is of the high quality.

IACET is a global board that ensures the quality and consistency of educational CEUs through strict guidelines and is a proven model for learning process excellence. Accreditation is good for five years from the date of the initial designation. Each course is developed following the IACET/ANSI standard.

