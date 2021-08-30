Logo
Invacare's Educational Program Receives International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) Designation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced today that its well-established industry leading educational program received the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) designation. Effective immediately, all courses which offer continuing educational units (CEU) from Invacare®, Motion Concepts, Matrx®, Alber and Pindot® will carry IACET accreditation.

“We are honored and excited to further expand our educational programs by offering accredited training to our providers and clinicians on a wide range of content. By seeking input from our stakeholders, our program will continuously evolve and reflect the latest industry trends and best practices,” commented Joost Beltman, senior vice president and general manager, North America for Invacare.

The rigorous application process, which included extensive evaluation by the IACET Commission, took a year to complete and confirmed that Invacare’s educational curriculum is of the high quality.

IACET is a global board that ensures the quality and consistency of educational CEUs through strict guidelines and is a proven model for learning process excellence. Accreditation is good for five years from the date of the initial designation. Each course is developed following the IACET/ANSI standard.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

