Cambria Hotels Adds Second Location In World-Famous California Wine Country

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its United States expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Silverado Trail. The four-story, 90-room hotel is the brand's fourth property in California and second among the state's wine regions, following the opening of the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country. It is also the first of several Cambria hotels opening soon in guests' favorite destinations, including Cambria Hotel Calabasas- Malibu, Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row, Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport (joining the Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown) and Cambria Hotel Austin Airport.

Located in the heart of one of the world's premier wine regions at 320 Soscol Ave. in Napa, California, the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley is ideally situated near top leisure attractions such as the Napa Wine Train, Oxbow Market and Silverado Trail, as well as within walking distance to downtown Napa, which is home to many shops, restaurants, art galleries and entertainment venues. The hotel is also within close proximity to some of the region's largest employers, including Allied Universal Security Systems and the Department of State Hospitals–Napa, Queen Valley Medical Center and Napa Valley College. Napa County Airport is just eight miles from the property, offering convenient access to the area.

"Home to more than 40,000 acres of sprawling vineyards, 400 wineries, acclaimed Michelin-rated restaurants and many popular activities, including hiking, hot-air ballooning, horseback riding, cycling and golf, the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley is a perfect option for guests looking to explore," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Bordering the Napa River and surrounded by Northern California's stunning natural scenery, this hotel offers an unparalleled upscale experience, whether you're a wine or outdoor enthusiast — and we're thrilled to now offer two hotels in this majestic part of the country."

The Cambria Hotel Napa Valley features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

- Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an outdoor patio, fireplace and spa.

- Locally inspired design décor, with "modern agrarian" elements reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community, including the impact of Napa River on the formation of the Napa Valley wine country.

- Onsite dining at Mary Elizabeth's restaurant and bar, featuring locally inspired dishes and regional craft beers. The hotel also offers a 24-hour marketplace with freshly prepared grab-and-go options.

- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

- Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

- State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Napa Valley was developed by Stratus Development Partners, LLC, which also recently teamed with the brand to open the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country. There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with 71 hotels in the pipeline, 18 of which are currently under construction.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria Hotels®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Stratus Development Partners, LLC

Stratus is a full-service real estate firm established in 1993 and based in Newport Beach, CA. Together the highly talented team of principals encompass over 50 years of institutional real estate development experience in origination, entitlement, repositioning and management focused on value-added strategic acquisitions and innovative developments. Stratus over the last 25-years have developed, repositioned, financed and actively managed over 50 premier hospitality properties totaling over 9,000 keys though out the US.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].

