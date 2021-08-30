Ben Affleck Directs and Stars alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Melvin Gregg in WynnBET Multi-Media Campaign

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ben Affleck Directs and Stars alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Melvin Gregg in WynnBET Multi-Media Campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and iGaming app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, on Monday launched its dynamic advertising campaign starring Ben Affleck, Shaquille O'Neal and Melvin Gregg. The commercial spots, directed by Affleck, detail Affleck and Gregg's journey to the sportsbook at Wynn Las Vegas where they interact with Shaq and other sports betting enthusiasts.

WynnBET_Logo.jpg

The full advertising campaign, which includes a 2:20 extended cut version, will air on TV with elements integrated throughout the WynnBET app and social media platforms. The commercial was written and produced by Laundry Service.

In addition to directing and starring in the campaign, Affleck hand-selected Gregg, his co-star in the critically acclaimed sports drama, "The Way Back," for the shoot. As a long-time Boston sports fan and gaming enthusiast, Affleck helped build out characters featured in the spot, as he, Gregg and O'Neal chat with fans and friends around the Wynn Las Vegas casino floor. Affleck will continue his relationship with WynnBET as a strategic consultant.

"Our new campaign brings the WynnBET experience to life -- the marquee talent, the connection to Wynn Las Vegas and the excitement of betting with WynnBET," Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billingssaid. "Every detail of this shoot was carefully considered, and Ben did a great job hand-picking the cast and crew as well as developing the characters to capture the fun involved with winning together. We're excited to show everyone what WynnBET has to offer."

"This campaign is a winner," said O'Neal. "The Wynn offered the perfect backdrop and it was a lot of fun to shoot alongside Ben and Melvin. I'm excited for fans to experience WynnBET, a world-class mobile sports betting experience."

WynnBET has also integrated the Wynn Rewards program into its online sports betting and iGaming platforms. Unique betting features, promotions and welcome offers are now available to WynnBET patrons in Colo., Ind., Mich., N.J., Tenn., and Va., with the online sportsbook set to launch in Arizona on Thursday, Sept. 9.

For more information, please visit www.WynnBET.com.

About Wynn Interactive
Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with license applications pending in several states. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

Contact:
Seth Medvin, WynnBET
702-770-7832
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA89366&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben-affleck-directs-and-stars-alongside-shaquille-oneal-and-melvin-gregg-in-wynnbet-multi-media-campaign-301365139.html

SOURCE WynnBET

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA89366&Transmission_Id=202108300925PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA89366&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment