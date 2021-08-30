Logo
Eybna Announces Q3 Partnerships with Legacy Brands, Fueling National Expansion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Technology company develops custom terpene formulations for multi-state operating brands to ensure pure, consistent flower experiences throughout their product portfolios

PR Newswire

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eybna, a pioneering technology company and terpene manufacturer, is proud to announce new partnerships with highly respected and well-established cannabis brands: Spherex and Orchid Essentials, the award-winning cannabis brand from Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE: ORCD OTC: ORVRF). The legacy brands have enlisted Eybna to develop and craft custom data-driven terpene formulations for their cannabis products that deliver a true-to-flower experience modeled after unique strains and genetics, appealing to cannabis connoisseurs who value signature aromas and flavors. Eybna's terpene formulations enable the brands to provide consistent experiences no matter where they choose to manufacture and offer their products, supporting multi-state expansion opportunities.

"We pride ourselves in working closely with brands and support their scaling, growth and expansion," said Eybna CEO and Co-founder Nadav Eyal. "Backed by our proprietary database of phytochemicals, Eybna has an in-depth understanding of how to formulate authentic, unmistakable peak olfactory flavor experiences that are specifically tailored to our brand partners' best-in-class products. With many new companies and start-ups entering the cannabis industry, we are delighted to collaborate with Spherex and Orchid, two successful, veteran brands, as they expand into new states and are embraced by wider audiences and demographics."

Eybna's latest brand partnerships and product development initiatives include:

  • Spherex – Uncompromising standards driven by science — Spherex invites you to unlock your moment with their line of premium products designed to elevate the consumer experience: physically, emotionally, and creatively. Their award-winning distillate caters to the connoisseur customer seeking cannabis in its purest form. Created with innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces the industry's leading CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, they then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience. Quality is their top priority which is why Spherex products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. With unmatched potencies averaging 85- 95%+ THC, the premium vaping experience is in your hands.

"Spherex's partnership with Eybna has been unwavering from the start, rooted in mutual respect and a shared desire to bring innovation to the market," said Dan Gardenswartz, Chief Operations Officer of Spherex. "Their insight and acumen were critical to the development of our custom terpene blends, and we value them as partners tremendously. I look forward to continued collaboration and success together."

Spherex products are currently available in Colorado, Oklahoma and Canada.

  • Orchid Essentials – Orchid Essentials is a California-based cannabis innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery systems. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value.

A milestone achievement, Orchid Essentials is the first cannabis brand to move into a franchising model. Their partnership with Eybna and the adoption of their terpene formulations supports this groundbreaking initiative. Orchid products are currently available in California and Oregon, with plans to expand to other states and countries in the next six months.

"Eybna has been a standout terpene developer and provider for our best-in-class products, assisting as we scale while maintaining and enhancing the consistent, quality experiences that our company and brand is known for," said Corey Mangold, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Orchid Ventures. "This partnership is key as we continue to evolve and grow our franchise model in multiple states."

Eybna's Q3 partnerships follow a high performing first half of 2021 that allowed the company, which was founded in Tel Aviv, to establish a Long Beach, CA headquarters and engage with a series of strategic partners across the supply chain. In June 2021, Eybna also announced partnerships with Old Pal, Creed n C, and Lemon Tree, further raising the bar for refined consumer cannabis experiences. In addition to growing its product offerings in the U.S., the overarching goals of Eybna's science initiatives are to understand and unlock the full potential of cannabis phytochemicals, and make them accessible for broader populations worldwide.

For more information on Eybna, its products, technology, science and white papers, please visit https://www.eybna.com/.

About Eybna
Eybna is a pioneering technology company and terpene manufacturer with US HQ offices in California and R&D centers in Israel and Colorado. With a forward-thinking Research & Development team, comprised of highly accomplished Ph.D. scientists and engineers, Eybna researches the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals to advance the mission of enhancing the health of mankind. Eybna's extensive proprietary database of cannabis phytochemicals, alongside partnerships with academia and leading industry professionals, allow the company to consistently integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products that serve the needs and enhance the experiences of consumers worldwide. Connect with us on www.eybna.com

Contact: Alex Rush
718.664.3517
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC87713&sd=2021-08-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eybna-announces-q3-partnerships-with-legacy-brands-fueling-national-expansion-301363818.html

SOURCE Eybna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC87713&Transmission_Id=202108300943PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC87713&DateId=20210830
