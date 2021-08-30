Logo
Nexstar Media Group to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 2

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that it will report its 2021 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334-777-6978, conference ID 8107569 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live event at www.nexstar.tv.

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions will be taken only from participants on the conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when, and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

