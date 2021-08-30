Advent Technologies Announces New VP of Business Development, North America

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Warren Brower will be joining the company as Vice President of Business Development to lead business development and sales across North America.

Mr. Brower is an experienced leader in the fuel cell industry, known for delivering products to market for Nuvera Fuel Cells and Plug Power, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Director of Sales, respectively. Over the past 15 years, Mr. Bower has focused on commercializing cutting-edge technologies for motive applications in the hydrogen and fuel cell markets.

“Warren’s appointment comes at a vital time as we rev up the distribution of our products across world markets,” said Advent Chief Marketing Officer Chris Kaskavelis.

“Advent’s innovations, such as our Soldier-worn portable Honey+Badger (50 W Reformed Methanol Wearable Fuel Cell Power System) and M-ZER%26Oslash%3B%26trade%3B+fuel+cells for wellheads, are actively supporting North America’s decarbonization efforts by offering solutions that cut emissions and increase efficiency, and we are currently moving forward to acquire+Serenergy+and+fischer+eco+solutions to boost our fuel cell systems production. Warren’s role will be key to spearheading joint development agreements for our fuel cell innovations in the transportation, oil & gas and defense markets. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Advent team,” Mr. Kaskavelis added.

Warren Bower stated, “I am proud and excited to be joining the Advent team and sharing in their mission of the decarbonization of the planet through the inevitable utilization of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. I am eager to use my years of fuel cell commercialization to bring their current and future products to market and establish lasting and sustainable partnerships to speed this mission.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles critical components for fuel cells and advanced energy systems in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Europe. With 120-plus patents issued (or pending) for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation high-temperature proton exchange membranes (HT-PEM) that enable various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions – offering a flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option for the automotive, maritime, aviation, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005403/en/