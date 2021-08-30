Power Solutions International, Hexagon Agility Enter Into Master Development and Collaboration Agreement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Power Solutions International, Hexagon Agility Enter Into Master Development and Collaboration Agreement

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership unites Hexagon Agility’s experience in Medium Duty CNG and LPG fuel systems with PSI’s engine manufacturing expertise in the on-road transportation sector

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, today announced that it has entered into a master development and collaboration agreement with Hexagon Agility.

Hexagon Agility is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuel systems used in medium vehicles.

PSI manufactures and develops 6.0- and 8.8-liter alternative fuel engines for OEMs of on-road transportation vehicles such as delivery trucks, school buses and terminal tractors.

The agreement enables both companies to focus on core competencies and better respond to the ever-changing technical landscape and growing demand for low emission vehicles driven by the tightening greenhouse gas (GHG) regulations. Under the agreement, both companies will work with medium duty OEMs to provide CNG & LPG system solutions. Hexagon Agility will focus on the development and supply of CNG and LPG fuel systems and PSI will focus on the development and supply of engines and engine controls. The partnership also includes a teaming approach to proactively supporting service and service parts for CNG and LPG fleet vehicles in the field.

“This partnership helps us to better scale our engine platform,” CEO Lance Arnett said. “By utilizing Agility’s experience with alternative fuel systems, we can focus our resources on our core engine and engine controls competence while broadening our reach into the expanding alternative fuel commercial vehicle market.”

Brad Garner, senior vice president, global customer care and technical service at Hexagon Agility, added, “This collaboration enables us to provide additional alternate fuels system options for our global OEMs to support their need for low emission vehicle offerings that enable their fleet customers to control fuel costs and meet environmental sustainability goals.”

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow us on social media.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.
Dan M. Dun
Director of Marketing & Communications
+1 (630) 350-9400
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxNzE4OCM0MzgwNzc3IzIwMjEwOTg=
Power-Solutions-International-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment