New Ericsson street solutions equip busy urban locations with low-visibility, high-performance 5G radios

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New solutions will accelerate 5G deployments in urban hotspots, with fast 'plug-and-play' deployments that can be installed on site in as little as 15 minutes

- Compact, lightweight radios are designed to seamlessly blend in with streetlights, buildings and other urban hardscapes

- By boosting performance across all spectrum layers, Ericsson's zero-footprint radios can achieve 5x better network performance

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is expanding its portfolio of 5G radios with three new offerings geared toward urban environments. Part of Ericsson Street Solutions, these radios will allow communications service providers (CSPs) to build robust 5G service across all bands in urban environments while blending in seamlessly with the cityscapes.

Ericsson_Logo.jpg

"Urban deployments are critical for reaching the full potential of 5G," said Kevin Zvokel, Head of Networks for Ericsson North America. "We know CSPs are looking for ways to deploy quickly and with simplicity, maximizing the 5G user experience while leveraging minimally intrusive equipment. Ericsson's solutions do just this and can bring a complete 5G network to life across all bands."

Meet the challenge of urban deployments
5G deployments are accelerating across the country at a faster rate than expected. According to Ericsson's annual mobility report, by the end of 2021, 25 percent of the global population will have 5G coverage. In North America, more than 360 million 5G subscriptions are anticipated in the region by 2026, accounting for 84 percent of mobile subscriptions.

However, connectivity can suffer in dense urban environments, and as 5G comes to U.S. cities, urban rollouts are grappling with challenges like how to deploy non-intrusive sites, how best to utilize all frequency layers, and how to streamline site permitting and installation. Many sites need to expand 5G capacity, and hotspots and streets need strengthened capacity in both low, mid and high-band to build a complete 5G network as traffic grows.

Powered by Ericsson Silicon, these new solutions are:

  • Street Radio 4402: Designed to turn a streetlight into a low- or mid-band 5G site in 15 minutes, these compact radios are an industry-unique collaboration with Ubicquia, boosting 4G and 5G experience with zero footprint;
  • AIR 4435: The world's smallest 4T4R street antenna-integrated radio is designed for minimum footprint and easy installations, adding excellent mid-band capacity to macro coverage gaps;
  • Street Macro 6705: A complete mmWave base station with integrated RAN Compute is an industry-leading end-to-end solution with low visual impact.

Ericsson Street Solutions also include transport solutions for any 5G street site, with wired and wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. And zero footprint power systems for street and hotspot sites are 100 percent carry to site, with low maintenance and operations costs.

Learn more about Ericsson Street Solutions here

FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.
www.twitter.com/ericsson
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Jimmy Duvall
[email protected]
214-543-9830

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

favicon.png?sn=CL88896&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ericsson-street-solutions-equip-busy-urban-locations-with-low-visibility-high-performance-5g-radios-301365148.html

SOURCE Ericsson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL88896&Transmission_Id=202108301000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL88896&DateId=20210830
