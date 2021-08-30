Preformed Line Products Unveils Updated Brand Platform And New Visual Identity Elements

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Preformed Line Products Unveils Updated Brand Platform And New Visual Identity Elements

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2021

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) announced its new brand platform today, which focuses on the company's long-standing commitment to provide precision-engineered solutions, quality products and unparalleled service. As part of its new brand platform, the company will also begin using PLP as the primary brand name.

Preformed_Line_Products_New_Logo.jpg

"Although we may be best known as the inventor and world's largest supplier of helically formed wire products for the electric power and communications industries, among many others, we are also much more than this," said PLP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rob Ruhlman. "After nearly 75 years of organic growth, acquisitions and progress, PLP is a much larger and more diverse company, both in product line breadth and geographic footprint. As such, we feel that our already well-known shorthand of PLP better aligns with the diverse and growing global company our brand represents. In the coming months, customers can expect to see visual branding changes, but the core of PLP remains the same: we are and always will be ' The Connection You Can Count On.' "

The company also introduced several new visual identity elements to complement the new platform, including a revised color palette, corporate typeface and brand logo. The updated logo is the most visually apparent change. It was redesigned to reflect modern design aesthetics and application needs while still retaining the company's well-known heritage.

"It's not an easy task to modify an already strong brand, but we believe these enhancements strike just the right balance of honoring our past, encompassing our present and optimizing for our future," said Ryan Ruhlman, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development.

PLP's corporate marketing communications team partnered with Cleveland-based advertising agency Marcus Thomas LLC on the brand platform and visual identity elements.

"After a lengthy brand discovery and analysis phase, our team developed a new brand mission and vision, 'We protect the world's most critical connections to provide stronger and more reliable networks for everyone," said Josh Nelson, Manager, Marketing Communications. "This identity helps to solidify who we are and what we do. When coupled with our new list of primary brand values, it creates a strong message about what the PLP brand stands for. This consistent messaging then led to our evaluation and ultimate refinement of all of our existing brand elements."

PLP will gradually introduce the new brand enhancements over the next several months.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

favicon.png?sn=CL89687&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-unveils-updated-brand-platform-and-new-visual-identity-elements-301365128.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL89687&Transmission_Id=202108301000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL89687&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment