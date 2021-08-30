Comerica Bank Highlights Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Progress In New Report

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has released its latest Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Progress Report providing an overview of the strong commitment the bank and its colleagues have made, and continue to make, to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Diversity, one of Comerica's seven core values, remains a focal point across all of its markets, business lines and operations. From the diverse makeup of its colleagues and DEI education opportunities, to serving diverse communities, Comerica continues to strengthen its foundation of inclusion.

"We are proud of the progress we have made in establishing an inclusive culture that embraces diversity, and that pride is reflected in who we are as an organization and how we act," said Nate Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer, Comerica Bank. "Promoting equity and embracing the differences among our colleagues and customers allows Comerica to flourish and be successful."





See the infographic, which includes Comerica's DEI highlights. Additionally, the report expands on Comerica's:

DEI strategic initiatives and priorities for 2021;

Accountability and commitment, including its Diversity Scorecard, a quantitative measurement tool, applied to ensure progress towards documented goals, both short-term and long-term; and

Information about Comerica's diverse workforce and suppliers.

For more information on Comerica's diversity commitment and the latest DEI Progress Report, visit www.comerica.com/diversity.

About Comerica

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-highlights-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-progress-in-new-report-301364777.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank