Comerica Bank Highlights Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Progress In New Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Comerica Bank Highlights Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Progress In New Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has released its latest Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Progress Report providing an overview of the strong commitment the bank and its colleagues have made, and continue to make, to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

2020_Diversity_Equity_and_Inclusion_at_a_Glance_Chart.jpg

Diversity, one of Comerica's seven core values, remains a focal point across all of its markets, business lines and operations. From the diverse makeup of its colleagues and DEI education opportunities, to serving diverse communities, Comerica continues to strengthen its foundation of inclusion.

"We are proud of the progress we have made in establishing an inclusive culture that embraces diversity, and that pride is reflected in who we are as an organization and how we act," said Nate Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer, Comerica Bank. "Promoting equity and embracing the differences among our colleagues and customers allows Comerica to flourish and be successful."

See the infographic, which includes Comerica's DEI highlights. Additionally, the report expands on Comerica's:

  • DEI strategic initiatives and priorities for 2021;
  • Accountability and commitment, including its Diversity Scorecard, a quantitative measurement tool, applied to ensure progress towards documented goals, both short-term and long-term; and
  • Information about Comerica's diverse workforce and suppliers.

For more information on Comerica's diversity commitment and the latest DEI Progress Report, visit www.comerica.com/diversity.

About Comerica
Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.

comerica_bank_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA89288&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-highlights-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-progress-in-new-report-301364777.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA89288&Transmission_Id=202108301015PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA89288&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment