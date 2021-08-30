Missfresh Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Appoints Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Director Xi Chen as Co-CFO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Missfresh Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Appoints Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Director Xi Chen as Co-CFO

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) ("Missfresh" or the "Company"), an innovative leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, announced on August 26th at 6:00 pm ET its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Missfresh saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2021:

Total net revenues reached RMB1,894.5 million (US$293.4 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 40.7% year-on-year increase;
Total GMV reached RMB2,313.7 million (US$358.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 35.4% year-on-year increase;
Total number of orders fulfilled reached 23.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 32.2% year-on-year increase;
Average price per order reached RMB96.1 (US$14.9) for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 2.6% year-on-year increase.

According to Missfresh, as of June 30th 2021, the total floor space of the Company's DMWs had reached 208,283 square meters, representing an 11.0% increase as compared with the second quarter of 2020. The average delivery time of on-demand grocery orders on the Missfresh platform had been reduced to 37 minutes. The Company's Intelligent Fresh Market business had entered into contracts to operate 58 Intelligent Fresh Markets in 15 cities in China and had started operating 34 Intelligent Fresh Markets in 11 cities in China.

Missfresh also announced the appointment of Ms. Xi (Catherine) Chen as the Co-chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Ms. Xi (Catherine) Chen joined the Company in January 2021 as the Company's Senior Vice President. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Chen served as Chief Financial Officer at LIZHI INC. (NASDAQ: LIZI) from 2019 to 2020. Previously, Ms. Chen worked in Goldman Sachs' Investment Banking division from 2010 to 2019 and served as an Executive Director from 2016 to 2019. Ms. Chen received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Tsinghua University.

About Missfresh Limited
Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) is rebuilding neighborhood retail from the ground up in China with our innovative technology and business model. We invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through our "Missfresh" mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 39 minutes on average. Leveraging our core capabilities, we launched our intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. We have also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business in a digital way across smart omni-channel marketing, smart supply chain management and store-to-home delivery capabilities.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.Missfresh.cn

favicon.png?sn=CN90034&sd=2021-08-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missfresh-releases-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-appoints-ex-goldman-sachs-executive-director-xi-chen-as-co-cfo-301365200.html

SOURCE MissFresh

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN90034&Transmission_Id=202108301027PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN90034&DateId=20210830
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment