GNRC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Generac Holdings Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc.("Generac" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNRC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Generac’s portable generators posed an unreasonable risk of injury to users and the public; (2) as a result, at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger had been reported to the Company; (3) as a result, Generac would face increased regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company would end sales in its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada in June 2021; (5) the Company would recall its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada; (6) the end of sales and the recall would occur before the Company’s noted hurricane and wildfire seasons and following the Texas outage—periods the Company has touted for sales; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Generac you have until October 19, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.

