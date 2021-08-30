Harris Williams Advises ResMan on its Sale to Inhabit IQ

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ResMan, a portfolio company of Mainsail Partners (Mainsail), on its sale to Inhabit IQ. ResMan is a leading end-to-end, SaaS-based solutions provider to property management companies across the conventional multi-family, affordable housing and commercial end markets in the U.S. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Technology+Group.

“ResMan’s fully-integrated property management SaaS and payments platform offers a range of solutions that help owners, operators and investors optimize operations, deliver a superior tenant experience and grow their business,” said Brian+Titterington, a director at Harris Williams. “Under the leadership of CEO Paul Bridgewater and a world-class management team, ResMan was able to execute highly strategic organic and inorganic growth initiatives that positioned the business to be a true market disruptor and leader. As one of the fastest growing and most innovative providers in the space, ResMan offers a unique opportunity for Inhabit IQ to expand its product suite and enhance the value it delivers to its customers.”

“This highly strategic transaction deepens our longstanding and highly valued partnership with Mainsail, which continues to solidify its position as a premier high-growth software investor,” said Thierry+Monjauze, a managing director and the head of the Technology Group at Harris Williams. “As a thoughtful partner to its management teams, Mainsail continues to execute upon a proven strategy of investing in people and technology that transform end markets and lead to superior outcomes.”

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before.

Mainsail is a growth equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm’s approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices and a true partnership ethos to support management teams.

Inhabit IQ is a unique collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. Its strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The company believes that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across their ecosystem. Inhabit IQ has several private equity partners, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, that are committed to helping support the company’s commitment to property management software innovation.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

