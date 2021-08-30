CVS Health Opens First MinuteClinic Locations in Washington as part of Nationwide Expansion of CVS HealthHUB™ Locations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CVS Health Opens First MinuteClinic Locations in Washington as part of Nationwide Expansion of CVS HealthHUB™ Locations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Washington residents now have access to high-quality, affordable and convenient care in-person or virtually at MinuteClinic

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 30, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it has opened the first MinuteClinic locations in Washington. MinuteClinic, the walk-in medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy stores, provides high-quality, affordable care for a wide variety of acute, wellness and chronic disease care for patients ages 18 months and older, with expanded night and weekend hours and no appointment necessary. MinuteClinic also provides options for convenient telehealth visits.

CVS_Health_Logo.jpg

"We're focused on helping increase access to high-quality, affordable health care for people in the communities where they live and work," said Sharon Vitti, President, MinuteClinic. "We look forward to MinuteClinic being a convenient resource for Washingtonians, both in-person and virtually, as how people access care continues to evolve."

The new MinuteClinic locations can be found inside a CVS HealthHUB™ location, the company's new store format. CVS HealthHUBs locations were developed to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably by improving the overall patient experience and featuring a wide array of accessible health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.

MinuteClinic is staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants who specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for common illnesses; treat wounds, abrasions and sprains; and administer common vaccinations.

Prevention and wellness services offered at MinuteClinic include screening and monitoring for diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, tuberculosis (TB) testing, contraceptive care, motion sickness prevention and smoking cessation. CVS HealthHUB locations also offer expanded services at MinuteClinic such as annual diabetic exams, including retinopathy screenings, end-to-end sleep apnea solutions and phlebotomy services.

The new CVS HealthHUB locations can be found at:

  • 11918 Airport Road, Everett, WA 98204
  • 531 Queen Anne Avenue, North Seattle, WA 98109
  • 18820 State Highway 305 NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370
  • 33520 21st Avenue SW, Federal Way, WA 98023-2874

Patients can also access the high-quality services provided at MinuteClinic virtually through E-Clinic or through a MinuteClinic Video Visit from the comfort of their own home. Through the E-Clinic option, patients connect virtually with a local MinuteClinic provider via video conferencing using a mobile device or computer. The visits are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested patients can request an E-Clinic visit at minuteclinic.com.

At the conclusion of each MinuteClinic visit, patients receive educational material, a prescription (when clinically appropriate) and a visit summary. A copy of the diagnostic record can be sent electronically, or by fax or mail, to a primary care provider with patient permission. Most major health insurance is accepted at MinuteClinic. For patients paying cash or credit, treatment prices are posted at each clinic and online at www.minuteclinic.com.

CVS HealthHUB locations also feature an on-site Care Concierge who can help educate customers about new service offerings, navigate in-store services, and connect them to a team of health care providers. Additionally, CVS HealthHUB locations include a greater selection of health and wellness products and more personalized support at CVS Pharmacy.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact
Mary Gattuso
401-290-8078
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE89208&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-opens-first-minuteclinic-locations-in-washington-as-part-of-nationwide-expansion-of-cvs-healthhub-locations-301364783.html

SOURCE CVS Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE89208&Transmission_Id=202108301100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE89208&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment