JNC Resources Closes Definitive Agreement with RooGold in Escrow

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JNC Resources Closes Definitive Agreement with RooGold in Escrow

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VH) - Further to our July 8, 2021, news release, JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company")and RooGold Inc. ("RooGold") are pleased to announce the closing in escrow of the definitive agreement as amended ("Definitive Agreement") whereby JNC has conditionally acquired a 100% interest in RooGold's, subsidiary, Great Southern Precious Metals Pty Ltd. (the "Subsidiary") which holds 100% interests in nine (9) past producing and exploratory properties (the "Properties") in the State of New South Wales ("NSW") Australia. This acquisition will complement the Company's existing Australian portfolio, creating a NSW focused company with a dominant land position.

The Company issued into escrow forty million (40,000,000) common shares (the "Purchase Shares") with respect to the shareholders ("Shareholders") of RooGold in exchange for the issued and outstanding shares of the Subsidiary. The Purchase Shares deliverable to the RooGold Shareholders are subject to an escrow whereby the Purchase Shares will be released as to 25% on meeting certain conditions which will result in the release of the closing documents from escrow (the "Closing"), 25% on February 27, 2022, an additional 25% on August 27, 2022 and the balance on February 27, 2023. The Purchase Shares are currently being held in escrow pending satisfaction of the condition of New South Wales ministerial approval ("Ministerial Approval") with respect to the change in control of the Subsidiary and certain other deliverables by Roo. The Company expects to shortly make application to the Minister for such approval and will provide prescribed due diligence information on the Company as part of such application process. Once Ministerial Approval is obtained and the other Closing conditions satisfied, the definitive Closing of the acquisition will occur and the escrow closing documents will be released from escrow. The Company expects the Ministerial Approval to be granted in due course given that such approval has already been received in connection with other acquisitions by the Company.

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC is a Canada-based junior venture mineral exploration company which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia (NSW) through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of highly mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its acquisition of Southern Precious Metals Ltd, RooGold Ltd and Aussie Precious Metals Corp properties, the Company will command a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 and that is home to 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry
T: 778-855-5001
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: JNC Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661855/JNC-Resources-Closes-Definitive-Agreement-with-RooGold-in-Escrow

img.ashx?id=661855

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment