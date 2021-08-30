Logo
Stitcher Releases Trailer For New Original Podcast Series "Storytime With Seth Rogen"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Coming October 6, the show features an initial slate of guests including Paul Rudd, Ava DuVernay, Paul Scheer, David Crosby, Ashley Ray, Quinta Brunson, Yassir Lester, and more

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitcher, the Triton-ranked #1 podcast company and SiriusXM subsidiary, today released the trailer for Storytime with Seth Rogen, the new original series hosted by actor, writer, producer, director, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Seth Rogen. Listen to the trailer HERE.

sirius_xm_radio_logo.jpg

Storytime with Seth Rogen debuts October 6 and features appearances by special guests including Ashley Ray, Ava DuVernay, David Crosby, Paul Rudd, Paul Scheer, Quinta Brunson, Steve MacDonald, and Yassir Lester.

Each week, Rogen indulges his endless curiosity about people and the world we live in by inviting a guest to share a single story – from a life-altering brush with a celebrity in a movie theatre, to a hair-raising animal encounter, to the revelation of a family secret. The tales range from hilarious to heartwarming, featuring great characters, surprising turns, and an immersive approach to sound design and score.

Storytime with Seth Rogen will be available via Stitcher's comedy podcast network, Earwolf, home to popular and award-winning shows Office Ladies, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Scam Goddess, How Did This Get Made? and Comedy Bang! Bang!.

Rogen's new podcast is produced by Richard Parks III, whose signature approach to editing can be heard on Richard's Famous Food Podcast, and in his collaborations with The Flaming Lips, McSweeney's, and KCRW. Frida Perezand Earwolf's Colin Anderson serve as Executive Producers. Additional support comes from Earwolf's Associate Producer Renee Colvert, Senior Producer Josh Richmond, and Managing Producer Amelia Chappelow.

Access for brands and marketers to Storytime with Seth Rogan is only available through SXM Media – the exclusive advertising and sales representative of SiriusXM, Stitcher, Pandora and other major platforms and podcasters.

Stitcher has ranked #1 in Triton Digital's industry-tracking U.S. Network Report for May, June and July 2021. The report ranks the top podcast networks in the U.S., as measured by Podcast Metrics based on average weekly downloads and average weekly users.

Listeners can subscribe to Storytime with Seth Rogenon Stitcher, the SXM app, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.

About Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen is an actor, writer, producer, director, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has starred in films such as Knocked Up, Superbad, and Pineapple Express, and who—alongside longtime collaborators Evan Goldberg and James Weaver—has produced projects such as This Is the End, Neighbors, and the Academy Award-nominated The Disaster Artist, through their production company, Point Grey Pictures. Recently, Rogen became a New York Times best-selling author for his first book, Yearbook, which is a collection of comical and relatable short stories about his life. Rogen and Goldberg also launched Houseplant, a Canada-based cannabis company. In 2012, Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller-Rogen, founded HFC, a national nonprofit organization providing care for families coping with Alzheimer's.

About Richard Parks III

Richard Parks III is a writer, filmmaker, and host of Richard's Famous Food Podcast, which has been named a best podcast by IndieWire, Vulture and others.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is also parent to Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. And, it is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

About SXM Media

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to:www.siriusxm.com.

Stitcher Publicity Contacts

Ron Gaskill
Blake Zidell & Associates
[email protected]

Patrick Reilly
SiriusXM
[email protected]

Seth Rogen Publicity Contacts

ID PR
[email protected]-pr.com

Stitcher_Logo.jpg

Storytime_CoverArt.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY89618&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stitcher-releases-trailer-for-new-original-podcast-series-storytime-with-seth-rogen-301365229.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY89618&Transmission_Id=202108301100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY89618&DateId=20210830
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

