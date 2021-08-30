Logo
Protiviti Becomes a National Sponsor of Girls Who Code to Encourage Careers in Technology

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Expanded partnership aims to help close the gender gap in technology

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has agreed to be a formal sponsor for Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization that seeks to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. Protiviti is extending its existing regional partnerships with Girls Who Code to help empower young women across the U.S. who wish to pursue technology careers.

Protiviti_Logo.jpg

Protiviti's employee network group GET IT (Gender Equality in Technology and IT), one of several employee network groups that have grown out of the firm's global diversity, equity and inclusion initiative, aims to help address the unique challenges under-represented people face when pursuing careers in technology and strives to create greater gender diversity in the field.

"Girls Who Code is an excellent fit for Protiviti as we share a mutual goal of advancing young women in their technology careers," said Kim Bozzella, global leader of Protiviti's Technology Consulting practice and one of Consulting magazine's 2021 'Women Leaders in Technology.' "We're pleased to be able to extend our support of Girls Who Code, while looking forward to the time when our joint efforts to close the gender gap in this field are no longer necessary."

As part of its existing relationship with Girls Who Code, Protiviti Chicago's GET IT group hosted the non-profit's local Summer Immersion Program for junior and senior high school girls, including a consulting exercise designed to introduce participants to a career in technology consulting. Protiviti technology consultants from its San Francisco and Dallas GET IT groups have also volunteered their time and skills with local Girls Who Code Immersion Programs to teach students the basics of web design, design thinking and a range of current software languages. The new national sponsorship will bring more opportunities for Protiviti technology consultants to support similar efforts in cities across the United States.

"We're excited to help ensure students continue to have access to educational resources and to support the next generation of women entering the technology field," said Susan Haseley, executive vice president, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Protiviti. "As our technology consulting practice continues to grow, we recognize the value of bringing diverse perspectives to our clients to help them solve their most pressing technology challenges."

As part of the new sponsorship agreement, Protiviti technology consultants will volunteer in a virtual speed networking event for Girls Who Code college-aged alumni in September.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photos available upon request.

favicon.png?sn=SF89424&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-becomes-a-national-sponsor-of-girls-who-code-to-encourage-careers-in-technology-301364790.html

SOURCE Protiviti

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF89424&Transmission_Id=202108301104PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF89424&DateId=20210830
