Zimtu Capital Announces Battery Metals-Focused Report and Investor Presentation with Fundamental Research Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and current opportunities in the battery metals market on Wednesday September 1st, starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt). The presentation will feature guest analyst Mr. Sid Rajeev, Fundamental's Vice President - Research.

In June Fundamental launched coverage of Zimtu with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital Corp (see News Release dated June 17, 2021). The inaugural report included an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock. In July a follow-up report was written by Fundamental, "Rising EV Sales to Boost Long-Term Copper Prices", which formed the basis for a very successful investor presentation. Fundamental's third report, "Battery and Critical Minerals: Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution to Drive Demand" is now available for download from Zimtu's website (https://www.zimtu.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Battery-and-Critical-Minerals-Aug-2021.pdf). A fourth and final report will be prepared and published by Fundamental for Zimtu on the topic of green technologies.

Representatives from four Zimtu equity holdings active in the exploration and development of battery metals and critical minerals will also participate in the presentation on Wednesday September 1st. Ares Strategic Mining (TSXv: ARS) will be represented by CEO and President James Walker. Commerce Resources (TSXv: CCE) will be represented by President Chris Grove. Eagle Bay Resources (privately-held) will be represented by Director Steve Mynott. Saville Resources (TSXv: SRE) will be represented by CEO and President Mike Hodge.

To RSVP and secure your participation please visit the Events page on Zimtu's website (https://event.zimtu.com/).

About Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

Ares Strategic Mining owns the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in the U.S. The company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, new plant, adit construction, and new strategic partners, and has already established a global customer base. Ares is designing new mining plans to optimize output, and improve the mine's infrastructure, so it can meet the demands of a large U.S. market which currently imports all its fluorspar from abroad. Ares Strategic Mining is focusing on near-term production and cash flow, as well as continuous expansion, so that it can become one of the world's largest fluorspar suppliers. For more information, please visit https://www.aresmining.com/

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets. For more information, please visit https://www.commerceresources.com

About Eagle Bay Resources Corp.

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a privately-held, early stage exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Cap Property, which is believed to be prospective for rare earth elements and niobium. The Cap Property is located 85 km NE of Prince George, B.C. and comprises 21 mineral tenures covering 10,428 ha. Some reconnaissance has occurred previously on the property, including sample collection, a flown airborne geophysical survey, and some limited drilling. For more information, please visit https://eaglebayresources.com

About Saville Resources Inc.

Saville Resources' principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, situated within the central Labrador Trough, Quebec. The property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered prospective for niobium, tantalum, phosphate, and fluorspar. The property includes the Miranna Target, where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Mallard Prospect where drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (EC19-174A). In addition, drill intercepts of fluorspar at the Mallard Prospect include 26.1% CaF2 over 32.4 m (EC10-033) and 39.8% CaF2 over 6.6 m (EC10-040). For more information, please visit https://savilleres.com

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com

