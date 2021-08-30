Logo
National Grid Announces Stephen Woerner to Lead New England Businesses

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Woerner comes with decades of success in operational excellence and customer satisfaction

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid today announced Stephen Woerner will become its New England President and join the company's executive leadership team on October 1. Woerner currently serves as Baltimore Gas and Electric's (BGE) President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) where he oversees the day-to-day operations of the company.

National_Grid_Logo.jpg

Woerner has served as BGE's COO for nearly a decade, over which time the company has recorded its highest performance in safety, service reliability and customer satisfaction.

"I look forward to welcoming Steve to the role and to our Group Executive Committee," said John Pettigrew, Chief Executive Officer, National Grid. "We're fortunate to be adding his insights and experience to our most senior leadership team, helping to steer National Grid into a clean, fair, and affordable energy future."

"Steve's proven track record in operations will help us deliver exceptional service to our customers across New England," said Badar Khan, President, National Grid US. "We look forward to tapping into his wide range of experience to help lead the clean energy transition for all of our communities, ensuring our gas and electric networks transform to meet customer needs in a net zero future."

"National Grid is a company with close connections to the communities it serves and a long history of being on the leading edge in the industry," said Woerner. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to getting to know the customers and stakeholders in Massachusetts and Rhode Island."

As New England President, Woerner will be responsible for National Grid's gas and electric operations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Woerner will also join the National Grid Group Executive Committee. National Grid is currently in the process of selling its Narragansett Electric business to PPL Corporation. When that sale is final, Woerner will continue as Massachusetts President.

Woerner has been President of BGE since 2014 and he has served as the company's COO since 2012. He began his career in the defense and aerospace industry before he joined BGE in 1990 as an associate engineer in Distribution and Transmission Engineering and subsequently held positions in Transmission and Distribution Engineering, Customer Service, Operations, Emergency Management, and Construction Management.

Woerner has held several positions at BGE, including vice president of electric transmission and distribution, senior vice president of gas and electric operations and planning, and senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Woerner holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University and a Master's in Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us onTwitter, watch us onYouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram

favicon.png?sn=NE90234&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-grid-announces-stephen-woerner-to-lead-new-england-businesses-301365257.html

SOURCE National Grid

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE90234&Transmission_Id=202108301132PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE90234&DateId=20210830
