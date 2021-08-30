Late-Breaking Data Shows Abbott's Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Occluder Offers Superior Left Atrial Appendage Closure Compared to Watchman‡ Device for People With Atrial Fibrillation at Risk of Stroke

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Late-Breaking Data Shows Abbott's Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Occluder Offers Superior Left Atrial Appendage Closure Compared to Watchman‡ Device for People With Atrial Fibrillation at Risk of Stroke

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New data presented at ESC Congress 2021 and simultaneously published in Circulation show Amulet Occluder was superior in left atrial appendage (LAA) closure and noninferior on safety and effectiveness endpoints compared to Watchman device

- Amulet device is the first and only minimally invasive option approved for LAA occlusion that does not require blood-thinning medication following implantation

- Trial results supported recent FDA approval of Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation

PR Newswire

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data from the Amulet™ LAA Occluder IDE trial, a multi-center, head-to-head study comparing the company's Amplatzer™ Amulet Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder with the Watchman‡ device (Boston Scientific) to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) at an increased risk of stroke. The results of the trial show Abbott's Amulet device was superior for the primary endpoint of LAA closure and noninferior for the primary endpoints of safety and effectiveness versus the comparator device.

The findings were presented today in a late-breaking Hot Line session at ESC Congress 2021 organized by the European Society of Cardiology and simultaneously published in Circulation. The trial results supported the recent U.S. approval of Amulet.

The LAA is a small pouch connected to the upper left chamber of the heart. For people with AFib, the heart's ability to effectively pump blood can be disrupted, allowing blood to pool and collect in the LAA causing an increased risk for clotting. If clots reach the blood stream, they can travel to the brain and cause a stroke. Abbott's Amulet device with Dual-Seal technology (a lobe to fill the body of the LAA and a disc to close off the opening into the LAA) offers immediate closure of the LAA, reducing the risk of stroke and – unlike the study comparator device – immediately eliminates the need for blood-thinning medication following implant. Amulet Occluder also offers a wider range of sizes to help physicians treat a broad range of patients and allows recapturing and repositioning to ensure optimal placement.

"Atrial fibrillation cases have increased in recent years as the world continues to age, making stroke risk more prevalent and resulting in higher usage of blood-thinning medication that can lead to bleeding and other complications," said Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, M.D., Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at HCA Midwest Health, who served as principal investigator for the study. "Amulet demonstrated a clear benefit for people suffering from atrial fibrillation who are at risk of stroke and in need of LAA occlusion. The Amulet IDE trial data show that we can effectively treat these patients with Amulet and get them off blood thinners immediately following implantation."

A Strong Foundation of Clinical Evidence
The Amulet IDE trial is the first multicenter, large-scale randomized study to compare Abbott's Amulet device head-to-head with the Watchman device.

Results from the study demonstrated that Abbott's Amulet Occluder with Dual-Seal technology:

  • Was successfully implanted in 98.4% of patients compared to 96.4% of patients receiving the Watchman device.
  • Demonstrated superiority for the primary endpoint of LAA closure compared to Watchman (98.9% vs. 96.8%, p (superiority) = 0.0025).
  • Was noninferior to the comparator device for the co-primary safety endpoint (a composite of procedure-related complications, all-cause death or major bleeding through 12 months) and co-primary effectiveness endpoint (a composite of ischaemic stroke or systemic embolism through 18 months).

Importantly for patients and their physicians, Amulet did not require the use of blood thinners for participants following implant in the study. Watchman patients were mostly (82%) discharged on anticoagulant therapy (warfarin plus aspirin). In contrast, only 20% of Amulet patients were discharged on anticoagulants, and most (75.7%) were discharged on dual antiplatelet therapy (clopidogrel plus aspirin).

"Now backed by the strength of the Amulet IDE data and the ability to immediately close the LAA, our Amulet device has the potential to change the way physicians approach LAA occlusion therapy," said Michael Dale, senior vice president of Abbott's structural heart business. "Offering immediate, superior LAA closure allows Americans living with atrial fibrillation to experience greater peace of mind against the worry of having a stroke without the need for blood-thinning medication immediately following the procedure."

The Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder has been approved for use in more than 80 countries, including in Europe, Canada and Australia, since its initial CE Mark approval in 2013. Amulet is part of the Abbott Amplatzer family of products with proven clinical success for more than two decades.

For U.S. important safety information on Amulet, visit: https://abbo.tt/AmuletISI.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

™ Indicates a trademark of the Abbott group of companies.
‡ Indicates a third-party trademark, which is property of its respective owner.
© 2021 Abbott. All Rights Reserved.

favicon.png?sn=CG88903&sd=2021-08-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/late-breaking-data-shows-abbotts-amplatzer-amulet-occluder-offers-superior-left-atrial-appendage-closure-compared-to-watchman-device-for-people-with-atrial-fibrillation-at-risk-of-stroke-301364970.html

SOURCE Abbott

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG88903&Transmission_Id=202108301155PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG88903&DateId=20210830
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment