Dick's Sporting Goods: Buybacks and Increased Profitability

The stock price of Dick's Sporting Goods ( DKS, Financial) has had a sublime run-up of 161% over the past year. In my opinion, the current high price tag is well justified due to the company's increasing efficiency and strong recent financial results. I believe the stock isn't in any way set for a correction and may well continue to run higher in the future.

Operating efficiency

The company has focused on an omnichannel strategy that maximizes revenue generation by taking advantage of every sales avenue possible. Dick's sporting goods has concentrated significantly on digitalization, causing subsequent inventory management improvements, thus yielding higher profits.

Furthermore, in-store initiatives such as OVERTIME by Dick's Sporting Goods and Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse have assisted in developing its high-quality/low-price strategy. These initiatives allow for clearances of popular brands, which allows for better product diversification and more sustainable revenue.

The recent financial results of Dick's show operating improvements for all to see. Ebitda growth was 134.90%, while operating income has improved by more than threefold year-over-year (granted, this is quite the easy comparison over the bottom of the Covid-19 recession in the same quarter of last year).

Shareholder compensation

Management seems to expect the company to continue performing well in the future, as it has increased the quarterly dividend by 20.7% after beating earnings once again.

In addition, Dick's has decided to return $475 in special dividends to shareholders and increase its stock repurchase plan to $400 million (a 50% increase).

The compensation package, combined with the 380.2% improvement in net income, should further amplify the stock's earnings per share. Dick's has a history of rewarding shareholders, resulting in robust EPS growth. I believe investors can anticipate further stock price increases should the EPS remain at current levels.

Relative value

Relative value is still at hand with this stock, as the price-earnings ratio of 10.41 trades at a discount to 29% to the sector, while the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.22 trades at a 45% discount to the sector. The price-to-cash-flow ratio of 7.19 is lower than 37% of industry peers.

Final word

Many might be scared of buying Dick's Sporting Goods stock at the current levels due to the phenomenal return it's experienced over the past year. However, the business has entered a new paradigm since the pandemic forced it to modernize. Moreover, valuation metrics indicate that there could be further upside ahead.