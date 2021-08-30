Dick's Sporting Goods: Buybacks and Increased Profitability

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dick's Sporting Goods: Buybacks and Increased Profitability

Fundamental aspects justify the current stock price and indicate further upside ahead

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Aug 30, 2021

Summary

  • Profitability metrics have increased due to digitalization and an increased revenue scope.
  • An aggressive share repurchase program to bolster EPS.
  • There's much relative value at hand.
Article's Main Image

The stock price of Dick's Sporting Goods (

DKS, Financial) has had a sublime run-up of 161% over the past year. In my opinion, the current high price tag is well justified due to the company's increasing efficiency and strong recent financial results. I believe the stock isn't in any way set for a correction and may well continue to run higher in the future.

Operating efficiency

The company has focused on an omnichannel strategy that maximizes revenue generation by taking advantage of every sales avenue possible. Dick's sporting goods has concentrated significantly on digitalization, causing subsequent inventory management improvements, thus yielding higher profits.

1432377060541599744.png

Furthermore, in-store initiatives such as OVERTIME by Dick's Sporting Goods and Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse have assisted in developing its high-quality/low-price strategy. These initiatives allow for clearances of popular brands, which allows for better product diversification and more sustainable revenue.

The recent financial results of Dick's show operating improvements for all to see. Ebitda growth was 134.90%, while operating income has improved by more than threefold year-over-year (granted, this is quite the easy comparison over the bottom of the Covid-19 recession in the same quarter of last year).

Shareholder compensation

Management seems to expect the company to continue performing well in the future, as it has increased the quarterly dividend by 20.7% after beating earnings once again.

In addition, Dick's has decided to return $475 in special dividends to shareholders and increase its stock repurchase plan to $400 million (a 50% increase).

The compensation package, combined with the 380.2% improvement in net income, should further amplify the stock's earnings per share. Dick's has a history of rewarding shareholders, resulting in robust EPS growth. I believe investors can anticipate further stock price increases should the EPS remain at current levels.

Relative value

Relative value is still at hand with this stock, as the price-earnings ratio of 10.41 trades at a discount to 29% to the sector, while the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.22 trades at a 45% discount to the sector. The price-to-cash-flow ratio of 7.19 is lower than 37% of industry peers.

Final word

Many might be scared of buying Dick's Sporting Goods stock at the current levels due to the phenomenal return it's experienced over the past year. However, the business has entered a new paradigm since the pandemic forced it to modernize. Moreover, valuation metrics indicate that there could be further upside ahead.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment