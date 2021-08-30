Logo
Lowe's Pledges $2 Million In Wake Of Hurricane Ida To Support Relief Efforts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Company to activate associate volunteers, assist national disaster partners and nonprofit Pro customers --

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced it will donate $2 million to support relief efforts after Hurricane Ida devastated the Gulf Coast, causing catastrophic flooding and damage. As part of today's announcement, Lowe's will donate $1 million to disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross, St. Bernard Project and others, helping organizations to provide emergency shelter, food, relief and rebuilding supplies and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Ida. An additional $1 million will support product donations.

lowes_companies_inc_logo1384_9180jpg.jpg

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities devastated by Hurricane Ida," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Our stores are continuing to serve their communities when it's needed most, and this $2 million donation to support our nonprofit partners and Pros will help recovery and rebuilding efforts for months to come. In addition, we are assisting our associates in the hurricane's path by helping with evacuation expenses, deploying emergency response teams and doubling our company match through our Employee Relief Fund."

Lowe's stores in the hardest-hit areas will host bucket brigade events to distribute free, critically needed cleanup supplies to help residents after the storm. In the past two weeks alone, Lowe's stores have distributed nearly 2,000 disaster relief buckets nationwide to help communities recovering from storms. Associates at Lowe's distribution centers in North Carolina and Texas assembled the buckets earlier this summer.

Lowe's Emergency Command Center activated virtually to prepare for Hurricane Ida on Friday, Aug. 27, and its leaders continue to manage through other crises, including wildfires in the West, flooding assistance in Tennessee and North Carolina and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of associates across Lowe's stores and distribution centers have been helping customers prepare for Hurricane Ida, providing essential supplies to DIYers and Pros who are delivering critical services to communities. Lowe's has shipped approximately 500 trucks with emergency supplies to more than 60 stores directly in Hurricane Ida's path in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Lowe's is providing additional assistance to help associates affected by the hurricane. Lowe's offered associates with emergency needs up to $500 to help cover evacuation and preparation expenses. The company also is expanding its financial assistance through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund. Lowe's is doubling the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates. Lowe's will deploy its mobile disaster relief convoy to provide personal relief kits, showers, washers and dryers and meals to associates in the hardest-hit areas.

Additionally, Lowe's will deploy more than 240 Emergency Response Team (ERT) members this week to the region. These associates are specially trained and voluntarily leave their home stores to serve at stores affected by storms. They will provide additional customer support and give fellow associates impacted by the hurricane a chance to focus on their families. The Emergency Response Teams are deploying from stores across Florida, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Another 240 ERT members are ready to deploy in the coming weeks.

Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's relief events and continued support.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:
Steve Salazar
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
704-758-4345
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL90144&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-pledges-2-million-in-wake-of-hurricane-ida-to-support-relief-efforts-301365259.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL90144&Transmission_Id=202108301200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL90144&DateId=20210830
