Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Hurricane Ida

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and all areas in the path of Hurricane Ida that the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline is open for dentists and physicians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues because of damage caused by the storm.

The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and communities of Louisiana, Mississippi, and all areas preparing for Hurricane Ida’s impact,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Team Schein is here to help our customers whose practices may be damaged or otherwise affected by the storm, and we encourage health care professionals to contact our hotline for assistance with recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

The Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline remains open throughout the year to help practitioners during their preparation and recovery from disasters. To help meet the challenges of rebuilding a practice in the wake of a natural disaster, practitioners can download our Recovery+Guide+for+Office-Based+Practitioners.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is “doing well by doing good.” Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com%2Fcorporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 21,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005482/en/

