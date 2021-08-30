Logo
Simone Biles Partners with Autograph

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Greatest Gymnast of All-Time to Join Advisory Board and Release her First Collection of NFTs on Autograph and DraftKings Marketplace

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the company partnering with the world's biggest icons to usher in a new era of digital collecting, announced its appointment of American gymnast, Simone Biles to its Advisory Board, along with her first collection of NFTs dropping on August 31st. The Simone Biles Collection will be available exclusively to view on Autograph.io and for sale on DraftKings Marketplace. One of the greatest athletes of all-time, Biles has expanded her repertoire to collaborate with Autograph to design her own NFTs to interact with her fans in the next era of digital collectibles.

press3_Logo.jpg

"Our Advisory Board is already home to some of the most iconic athletes ever, and we're thrilled to announce that one of the greatest of all-time, Simone Biles is joining the Autograph team as a leader and content partner," said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO and Co-founder of Autograph. "Simone's digital collection is the first step in a larger series designed to bring her audience into the new era of collecting."

Simone is joining an all-star roster of sports icons that have already committed to the Advisory Board including Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods and more. As part of the Preseason Access Collection, fans and new NFT collectors will be able to purchase items from the collection at a range of accessible prices in USD. Premier editions of Simone Biles NFTs will drop throughout the day on August 31st followed by Signature editions set to drop September 2nd that will contain authentic digital signatures from the most decorated gymnast.

"As I look ahead in my career, I want to diversify my creative skills and explore new ways and platforms to reach fans through collecting and digital art," said Simone Biles. "I am excited to work with Autograph and provide my perspective as part of the Advisory Board. I am honored to join a group of very accomplished legends and greats across all sports to collaborate with Autograph and help lead the next generation of digital collecting for our fans."

Autograph will create and produce the Simone NFTs in partnership with Religion of Sports. As an adjunct to the Religion of Sports series Simone vs. herself, ROS serves as executive producers of this NFT drop. Simone vs. herself takes an in-depth look at her life, training, and the challenges of being one of the greatest athletes of all-time. The series continues in the weeks ahead, releasing footage from her time during the Tokyo Olympics.

Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass, regardless of edition, will also be granted preferential access to a future drop from Autograph. While the supply of inaugural Simone Biles NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace is limited, fans will have opportunities to acquire certified authentic content of other prominent athletes and collections yet to be released. Following the Simone Biles drop, Derek Jeter will be the next athlete showcased within the Preseason Access Collection on Autograph and DraftKings Marketplace.

About Autograph
Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. The start studded Advisory Board includes Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships.

About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About Religion of Sports
Religion of Sports is an Emmy Award-winning sports media company co-founded by Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra, and Michael Strahan, built on the thesis that sports are religion. The company produces content focused on a single narrative of 'Why Sports Matter' to explore greatness and human potential. Religion of Sports has produced hundreds of thousands of hours of content across mediums, from short-form video to podcasts to feature films, including its flagship "Religion of Sports" series, "Shut Up and Dribble," "Tom vs. Time," and "Greatness Code." For more information, visit religionofsports.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY90253&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simone-biles-partners-with-autograph-301365266.html

SOURCE Autograph

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90253&Transmission_Id=202108301200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90253&DateId=20210830
