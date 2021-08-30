Logo
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC Buys Anthem Inc, Biogen Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, McKesson Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Integral Health Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, Biogen Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Sanofi SA, sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, McKesson Corp, Centene Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integral+health+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC
  1. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 50,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 233.33%
  2. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 260,000 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.64%
  3. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 225,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
  4. Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 700,000 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 224,000 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.56%
New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $345.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $673.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $119.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $370.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 224,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 212.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $53.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $82.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $133.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $74.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Macrogenics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41.

Reduced: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 82.35%. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $154.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.26%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 47.83%. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 62.5%. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $325.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 24.64%. The sale prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $149.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.75%. The sale prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



