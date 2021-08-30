Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, International Busines

- New Purchases: ESGV, VSGX, JMST, DFAC, ERTH, BFLY, OMFL, FCAL, TMO, NVDA, FNY, LOW,
- Added Positions: VTI, EFA, VZ, MSFT, VB, T, GOOGL, V, AMZN, AAPL, VT, VEA, FB, ADBE, DIS, VBK, VEU, CMCSA, SPGI, QQQ, HDV, VNQ, HD, CSCO, SCZ, JPM, FISV, COST, CVX, ABBV, GOOG, BMY, BAC, UNP, BND, OTIS, RTX, PEP, JNJ, EW, ABT, QQQE, ECL,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, SPLV, AGG, MRK, IGF, FXZ, KMB, PBW, NKE,
- Sold Out: IBM, PFE, QCOM, SYY, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 96,843 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 227,866 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 200,150 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.1%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,854 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,398 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $64.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 99.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $664.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $292.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
