Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, International Busines

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monterey+private+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 96,843 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 227,866 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 200,150 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.1%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,854 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,398 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $64.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 99.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $664.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $292.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. keeps buying
