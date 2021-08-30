Logo
Menlo Advisors Llc Buys Okta Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Menlo Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Okta Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Bank of America Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menlo Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Menlo Advisors Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MENLO ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/menlo+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MENLO ADVISORS LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 87,258 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,990 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,735 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 53,923 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,586 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $265.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 14,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.25 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $328.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 151.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 64,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41. The stock is now traded at around $1453.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MENLO ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. MENLO ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MENLO ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MENLO ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MENLO ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
