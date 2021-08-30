Menlo Advisors Llc Buys Okta Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: OKTA, KMB, PDBC, NTSX, HD,
- Added Positions: SCHO, BACPL.PFD, UL, CVS, VIRT, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, DIS, KKR, ABT, GOOGL, GLW, QVAL, DEM, GLD, MSFT, GDX, TSLA, LSXMK, MTZ, RVT, ABBV, EQC, EBAY, CSCO, IVAL, HHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of MENLO ADVISORS LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 87,258 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,990 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,735 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 53,923 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,586 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $265.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 14,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)
Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.25 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Menlo Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $328.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 151.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 64,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Menlo Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41. The stock is now traded at around $1453.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.
