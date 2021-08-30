B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Kansas City Southern

New Purchases: TECH, CRI, MRVL, BNTX, JBI, JBI, ABNB, ARES, OLED, FMX, MRO, FOCS, SMP, MCW, BGCP, NLOK, SJM, Y, AMKR, ELY, CPT, BKI, MGM, MPW, BRO, PLTR, SNOW, BRKR, TXG, LYFT, NIO, NVAX, CABO, PKG, SEDG, CZR, OSK, CG, CRL, DVN, TEVA, ELS, HRC, AES,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Cintas Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells S&P Global Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Kansas City Southern, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG. As of 2021Q2, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owns 676 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,838,854 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 150,880 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Visa Inc (V) - 1,395,369 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,857 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 6,053,161 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $500.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.697900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $351.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $75.33 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $81.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1657.71%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2299.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 53,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 78.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,685,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 1257.74%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $462.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 89,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 2654.05%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $393.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $219.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 119.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.88 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in KT Corp. The sale prices were between $12.28 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $13.66.