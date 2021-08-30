HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution to Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution to Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:HCA, Financial), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, and the HCA Healthcare Foundation today announced a combined $250,000 in contributions to support relief efforts by charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross, in Dickson, Hickman and Humphreys counties that were affected by the disastrous floods in Middle Tennessee.

On August 22, 2021, record rainfall caused a devastating flood in Middle Tennessee that killed 20 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving many members of the community without adequate shelter and supplies. HCA Healthcare affiliate hospital TriStar Horizon Medical Center is located in Dickson, Tennessee and serves many of the hardest hit areas. Waverly, Tennessee and the other affected areas in Humphreys County, which is home to approximately 20 percent of the total employee base at TriStar Horizon Medical Center, suffered significant property damage and lost loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic flooding that occurred and continues to affect many of our colleagues and neighbors in Middle Tennessee,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “I’m grateful for our hospital teams and the care they provided during a challenging time, and we are honored to be a part of the relief efforts as the community begins to rebuild and recover.”

Prior to the storm, TriStar Horizon Medical Center took measures to help ensure the hospital had enough staff, medications, supplies, food, water and power to operate and care for patients during and after the storm. Over the past several days, TriStar Horizon’s Emergency Room has been caring for many patients who were injured as a result of the storm.

Immediately following the storm, colleagues from HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health came on-site to assist and volunteer at the hospital and brought along supplies and donations for the community.

“This is a difficult time for our community, but I am inspired by how our colleagues and friends have stepped up to help those affected by the disastrous floods,” said Jason Boyd, chief executive officer of TriStar Horizon Medical Center. “I am confident that the charities receiving this funding will help make a meaningful impact on our road to recovery.”

HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation will contribute to the following organizations:

  • American Red Cross - $100,000
  • Community Resource Center (CRC) - $50,000
  • Dickson County Help Center - $25,000
  • Humphreys Homeless Fund at First Federal Bank in Waverly - $25,000
  • United Way Humphreys County - $25,000
  • YMCA Dickson County - $25,000

To support colleagues in this and other disasters, HCA Healthcare established the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund—an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations. In 2020, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund provided more than $10.6 million in grants that helped more than 4,900 families.

Over the last five years, HCA Healthcare has provided more than $4.5 million in financial support to the Red Cross for disaster relief efforts, including the tornadoes in Middle Tennessee in 2020 and the winter storms in Texas in 2021. HCA Healthcare supports the Red Cross through a yearly $500,000 contribution to the organization’s Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), which helps the Red Cross to respond immediately to disasters, help families during the recovery process and prepare people for future emergencies.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 187 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click+here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

About TriStar Health

TriStar Health is one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare provider in the region, comprised of ten hospitals, 21 imaging centers, 110 physician offices, five freestanding ERs, seven outpatient surgery centers, 16 CareNow® Urgent Care centers and ten medical parks. TriStar Health provides the latest in clinical technology and innovative procedures while delivering high quality care. The TriStar Health network had over 2.2 million encounters last year, including 377,824 ER visits, 97,583 inpatient admissions, and 7,560 babies delivered, and provides $132 million annually in uncompensated care. The network is supported by over 1,400 physicians and 10,000 employees – including more than 4,000 nurses – who, above all else, are committed to the care and improvement of human life. TriStar Health is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services. Learn more at TriStarHealth.com.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210830005487r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005487/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment