Old Point National Bank Grows Richmond Commercial Team

HAMPTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point National Bank (Old Point) has expanded its Richmond, Virginia team with the addition of three new Commercial Relationship Managers.

Robert Campbell has been appointed Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager with Old Point's Richmond Commercial Lending Team. Rob has 17 years of commercial lending and banking experience and holds his bachelor's degree in business administration from Mercer University. He has his Credit Risk Certification from the Risk Management Association and is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association's School of Bank Management. He is also a member of the Greater Richmond Association of Commercial Real Estate and serves on the advisory board for Saint Bridget School. Robert's passion is working with business owners to provide customized solutions to help them reach their goals.

Katherine Wagner has been appointed Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager with Old Point's Richmond Commercial Lending Team. Kate is a seasoned financial professional with over 35 years of experience in commercial lending and banking. She holds her bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts and her Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary. Kate is an instructor for the Risk Management Association's Commercial Lending School, a board member for the Commercial Real Estate Women in Richmond, a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Short Pump, and a member of the Virginia Bankers Association Lending Executives Committee.

Ian Splisgardt has been appointed Assistant Vice President and Relationship Manager with Old Point's Richmond Commercial Lending Team. Ian holds his bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky and has several years of experience successfully managing client relationships.

The team, which serves the Greater Richmond market and is led by Philip Hager, brings extensive financial knowledge and local expertise in lending, commercial services, and relationship management. Opened in 2020, this office is located at the Ironbridge Commons building at 5601 Ironbridge Parkway in Chesterfield.

Old Point's Chairman, President and CEO, Robert F. Shuford, Jr. said, "I am pleased to welcome Rob, Kate, and Ian to the Old Point family. Their first-class service and dedication to building long-term relationships align with Old Point's values for serving our clients and community. Since opening our office there last year, Richmond has received Old Point with open arms and we are excited to extend our comprehensive and competitive commercial solutions in this market."

About Old Point National Bank

Old Point National Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) which serves the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operates a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a locally owned and managed full service community bank offering a wide range of financial services, from solutions focused on individuals and small businesses to comprehensive commercial services. For more information visit OldPoint.com.

