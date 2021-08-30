Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issues Statement on REG Geismar

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) is issuing the following statement regarding its renewable diesel plant located in Geismar, Louisiana from President and CEO, Cynthia ‘CJ’ Warner:

“The safety of our team members, their families and the community is our priority. In advance of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, our local team brought down the plant in a safe and secure manner. Now that the storm has passed, confirming the safety of REG personnel and assessment of equipment are underway.”

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, Renewable Energy Group produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005512/en/