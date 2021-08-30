American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and Exclusive Digital Content

BOSTON and LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) and DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) are proud to announce that the DraftKings Friday Game of the Week now features AUDL and is available free to viewers on the DraftKings Dream Stream on YouTube and Twitch. This exclusive DraftKings content features exciting AUDL match-ups each Friday night during the 2021 regular season. As the official and exclusive free-to-play (FTP) and sports betting provider of the AUDL, DraftKings is featuring an FTP Pool with cash prizes for winners. Free-to-Play participants can make free game picks each week to win thousands in prizes all season and fans can join this week’s FTP Pool at: sportsbook.draftkings.com/pools.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with DraftKings, the leader in sports gaming entertainment, to introduce the exciting sport of professional Ultimate to new fans in the US and beyond,” said Steve Hall, AUDL CEO and Commissioner. “Our strategy to entertain and engage new fans by combining data and gaming with our live media content is on full display through the DraftKings’ Friday Game of the Week, Free-to-Play Pools and other free weekly content.”

The AUDL and DraftKings collaboration will produce a weekly segment, “Lepler’s Locks”, featuring the “Voice of the AUDL” – Evan Lepler, which airs each Wednesday on Facebook Live. In addition, “Lepler’s Locks” is offered on-demand on AUDL.tv. AUDL and DraftKings have also created a digital preview show entitled “AUDL Weekly Presented by DraftKings” that airs each Wednesday night during the AUDL season leading into the weekend events. This show will break down the statistics of each AUDL team and their players, as well as highlight major storylines and matchups to watch.

“Fandom today goes well beyond mainstream sports, and the excitement around the AUDL underscores these new engagement possibilities,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “There is a real draw for fans to see the best ultimate disc players in the world compete, so we’re adding yet another interactive layer through new pools, betting and content.”

After each weekend’s play, the AUDL selects a player as the DraftKings “King of the Game” based on the largest statistical contribution and impact on the outcome of a game. At the end of this 2021 season, players will vote to select one player who will be crowned as the DraftKings “King of the Year” and will be announced at the AUDL Championship Weekend 10, being held at Audi Field in Washington DC on Sept 10th and 11th, 2021.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

DraftKings Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About AUDL and Professional Ultimate

The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) was founded in 2012 to introduce and showcase our talented athletes and precision play to a global audience. Ultimate is a fast, flowing and highly athletic low-contact sport that is played by advancing a disc down a field to score by passing into the end zone. Players cannot run with the disc and play continues until one team scores.

With pinpoint passing and the unique flight of the disc, each game generates many exciting catches and defensive plays that frequently appear on ESPN’s Sports Center Top 10, Fox Sports, Bleacher Report and other leading sports shows.

The league has 22 teams playing in the US and Canada. Each team competes in a 12-game regular season schedule, with top teams entering a playoff round and divisional winners advancing to a final four style Championship Weekend. Our audience enjoys our exciting, affordable, family friendly events, devour our highlights and video features on social media and watch our full-length games on TV or streamed online. www.theaudl.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

[email protected]

@DraftKingsNews