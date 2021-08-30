Logo
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce several key hires within our Research and Development team.

Research and Development Appointments

Within the Research and Development group, the Company has expanded its development competencies with the appointment of Elliot Hong as Vice President of Product Development. Mr. Hong is a mechanical engineer with over 20 productive years of experience in the development of novel medical technologies. He will oversee the adoption of the Company's breakthrough chemistry into novel prototype products and subsequently into manufactured, marketable products.

The team has also been augmented by Dr. Oscar Urtatiz, who has joined the company as Lead Research Scientist. Dr. Urtatiz holds degrees in both biology and chemistry, a Master's degree in Human Genetics and Molecular Biology and a PhD in Medical Genetics. He is focused on leveraging the Company's breakthrough biochemistry to support new IP applications and additional product opportunities in the diagnostic space and beyond.

Given Gemina's first product - the COVID 19 rapid antigen test - has entered the technology transfer stage with our manufacturing partner, International Point of Care, the Company has expanded its quality assurance competencies. Larisa Baesu has joined Gemina as the Director of Quality Assurance and Compliance. Ms. Baesu brings 15 years of high-level experience in the medical device industry building, implementing and leading quality assurance teams. As a quality assurance specialist, she has held comparable roles with Biolytical Laboratories and Change Healthcare. Ms. Baesu will lead the Company's progression towards ISO certification, a core component of regulatory product approvals.

"We are delighted to have been able to secure the services of Elliot, Oscar and Larisa given their depth of talent, in what is currently a highly competitive labour market," commented John Davies, CEO of Gemina. "Our ability to attract high quality professionals speaks to the promise of the company's biochemistry as a transformative solution in the global diagnostic market. These additions are instrumental to our progress towards the commercialization of our initial diagnostic platform."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

John Davies
CEO
Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary biochemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the anticipated terms of any proposed transaction or engagement. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Furthermore, the Company is presently unable to fully quantify the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on its operations and recognizes that certain eventualities may affect planned or assumed performance moving forward. As such, any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

For more information regrading the Company, please contact:

James Tansey
Telephone: 604-562-4546
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Gemina Laboratories Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662005/Gemina-Labs-Announces-Research-and-Development-Appointments

img.ashx?id=662005

