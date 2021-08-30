Cerberus Sentinel to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC:CISO) ("Cerberus Sentinel"), a cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Cerberus Sentinel's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed cybersecurity and compliance services plus culture program. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats.

