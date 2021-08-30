Logo
Georgia Power crews to assist Mississippi Power with Hurricane Ida storm restoration

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Approximately 500 employees from around the state headed to the Mississippi coast Workforce includes line crews, engineers and support personnel

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday along the Gulf Coast, Georgia Power is sending approximately 500 company personnel and contract teams to Mississippi to assist its sister company Mississippi Power with their restoration efforts. Georgia Power's restoration workforce includes line crews, engineers and support personnel from around the state.

georgia_power_logo.jpg

With each request for assistance, the company ensures that it has sufficient coverage to respond to potential local service interruptions.

Mutual Assistance Network
Georgia Power is a member of the mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities. The company is also able to tap into this mutual assistance network if additional resources are needed to help restore power to Georgia Power customers following a major storm.

The company requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.

Storm Response Pandemic Preparations
Georgia Power teams are prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special "distancing" and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the company's comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve.

Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power's YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter for helpful information and restoration updates during severe weather.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

favicon.png?sn=CL90551&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-crews-to-assist-mississippi-power-with-hurricane-ida-storm-restoration-301365413.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL90551&Transmission_Id=202108301507PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL90551&DateId=20210830
