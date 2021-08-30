Warren Buffett's Top-Performing Stocks Year to Date

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warren Buffett's Top-Performing Stocks Year to Date

The Oracle's top gainers of the past 8 months as he celebrates his birthday

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 30, 2021

Summary

  • Apple remains Berkshire’s top holding with over 40% equity portfolio weight.
  • Top gainers among Buffett’s top 20 holdings include Kroger and Bank of America.
  • Other top gainers include American Express, Bank of New York Mellon and Moody’s.
Article's Main Image

According to current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the top-performing stocks in

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s equity portfolio as of Monday are The Kroger Co. (KR, Financial), Bank of America Corp. (BAC, Financial), American Express Co. (AXP, Financial), Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK, Financial) and Moody’s Corp. (MCO, Financial).

Buffett celebrates his 91st birthday, yet continues major stake in Apple

As of the June quarter filing date, technology stocks occupy 43.21% of Berkshire’s $293.02 billion equity portfolio, with Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial) carrying a 41.46% equity portfolio weight.

1432367403995500544.png

1432367467207856128.png

Buffett established his conglomerate’s stake in Apple during the first quarter of 2016, buying 39,246,988 shares. Berkshire owns 887,135,554 shares of the Cupertino, California-based tech giant as of the second quarter.

1432369483309125632.png

CNBC added that during the years leading to his 91st birthday, Buffett took steps to make sure that Berkshire is “better positioned to benefit from the technology-driven economy." Despite this, Buffett’s equity portfolio also contains a 31.74% equity portfolio weight in financial services and a 12.75% equity portfolio weight in consumer defensive. Figure 1 shows a heat map illustrating the year-to-date total returns of Berkshire’s top 20 holdings as of Monday.

1432372136969768960.png

Figure 1

Kroger

Berkshire owns 61,787,910 shares of Kroger (

KR, Financial), giving the position 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. The stock has gained approximately 45.03% year to date and is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.36.

1432407595099885568.png

GuruFocus ranks the Cincinnati-based grocery store company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms more than 70% of global competitors.

1432411216818475008.png

Other gurus with holdings in Kroger include

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Pioneer Investments and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates.

1432412858875908096.png

Bank of America

Berkshire owns 1,010,100,606 shares of Bank of America (

BAC, Financial), giving the position 14.21% equity portfolio space. The stock has gained approximately 41.37% year to date and is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.30.

1432413784751738880.png

GuruFocus ranks the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios that underperform more than 68% of global competitors.

1432431386228166656.png

American Express

Berkshire owns 151,610,700 shares of American Express (

AXP, Financial), giving the position 8.55% equity portfolio weight. The stock has gained 40.55% year to date and is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.38.

1432433084401192960.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based credit card company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 8 despite net profit margins and three-year revenue growth rates outperforming just over half of global competitors.

1432434260727304192.png

Bank of New York Mellon

Berkshire owns 72,357,453 shares of Bank of New York Mellon (

BK, Financial), giving the position 1.27% equity portfolio weight. The stock has gained 35.18% year to date and is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.12.

1432435062405599232.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based asset management company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms more than 81% of global competitors.

1432435989195788288.png

Moody’s Corporation

Berkshire owns 24,669,7787 shares of Moody’s (

MCO, Financial), giving the position 3.05% weight in the equity portfolio. The stock has gained 30.83% year to date and is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.29.

1432436755423825920.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based credit rating company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high of 48.20% and outperforms over 77% of global competitors.

1432439138459586560.png

See also

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a new GuruFocus feature, Berkshire’s equity portfolio holdings have a mean year-to-date total return of 16.50% and a median year-to-date total return of 12.48%. Six of Berkshire’s holdings have a year-to-date return of at least 40%, including other stocks like Wells Fargo & Co. (

WFC, Financial) and RH (RH, Financial).

1432440575042260992.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long KR, AAPL
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar