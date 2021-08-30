Logo
Core & Main Completes Acquisition of L & M Bag & Supply Co.

Business Wire
Aug 30, 2021
Core+%26amp%3B+Main%2C+Inc., (NYSE: CNM) (together with its subsidiaries, “Core & Main”), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of L & M Bag & Supply Co. Inc., based in Willacoochee, Georgia, and certain of its affiliates. The acquisition marks Core & Main’s 14th since becoming an independent company in August 2017.

“The acquisition of L & M Bag & Supply expands Core & Main’s reach into the erosion control and geosynthetic market with a broad range of product offerings,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

“We are excited to welcome the L & M group into the Core & Main family,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “We look forward to growing together and learning how we can make a positive impact throughout our local communities.”

L & M Bag & Supply Co., Inc., is a specialized supplier of geotextile fabrics and geogrids, as well as silt fences, turbidity barriers and safety fences, weed control fabric, and sod staples. Founded in 1992, L & M also manufactures a variety of blanket and wattle products through U.S. Erosion Control Products, Inc., an entity that is part of the transaction. These products assist in minimizing soil erosion and runoff at construction sites.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include information concerning Core & Main’s financial and operating outlook, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005551/en/

