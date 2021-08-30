Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's chief financial officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005529/en/