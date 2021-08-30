Rockshield Announces Name Change

Rockshield Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “Rockshield”) (CSE: RKS) is pleased to announce that effective August 31, 2021, the Company’s name will change from “Rockshield Capital Corp.” to “Eat Well Investment Group Inc.” and the symbol will change from RKS to EWG. The change is being made to more appropriately reflect the Company’s previously disclosed updates to its investment policy to focus on the agri-business, foodtech, and plant-based foods industries.

The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the CSE on September 2, 2021 under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will change from “RKS” to “EWG”. The new CUSIP will be 27786T109 and the new ISIN number will be CA27786T1093. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

ABOUT ROCKSHIELD

Rockshield is an investment company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, foodtech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Rockshield's management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005556/en/