Lumentum Announces the Appointment of Grace Lee as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") announced the appointment of Grace Lee as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer. Lee will replace Sharon Parker who plans to retire after more than 40 years of successfully leading and positively impacting Lumentum and its predecessor companies. At Lumentum, Lee will be responsible for global people strategy and aligning it with business needs. She will lead global talent acquisition and development and total rewards, while further expanding its diversity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives. Lee brings over 25 years of leadership experience and accomplishments from a variety of industries in the high-tech sector, including life sciences, aerospace and defense, software, electronics, and energy.

"I am thrilled to welcome Grace to Lumentum and partner with her to continue building an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture and further solidifying Lumentum as a global employer of choice," said President and CEO, Alan Lowe. "As a respected leader in her field, the diversity and depth of her global experience is an invaluable addition to the team as we strive to create a brighter future."

Mr. Lowe added, "I want to thank Sharon for her partnership and contributions to Lumentum. She was a strategic advisor during our spin-off from JDSU and remains an integral part of who we are today. While Sharon departs as our head of human resources, she will be remembered as a trusted advisor and friend. I am saddened to see her go but wish her continued success and happiness in retirement."

"I am very excited to join Lumentum at this pivotal moment when its diversity, inclusion, and belonging efforts are having a positive impact across the entire organization," said Lee. "I look forward to working with Alan and the entire team to enhance the company's strategy, build upon the innovative culture, and become an even greater talent magnet."

Lee joins Lumentum from Cubic Corporation, a global technology-driven leader in defense and transportation. As Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer at Cubic, Lee led the company's culture initiative – receiving prestigious recognition, including Top Workplaces in 2020 by the San Diego Union-Tribune, 2019 Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality, and a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index to be named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. During her time at Cubic, Lee was also named among the Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers in 2020 by the National Diversity Council.

Lee serves on the Board of Asure Software, a human capital software and service company where she is chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and is a member of the Compensation Committee. Earlier in her career, Lee held top human resource positions at Charles River Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, TTM Technologies, and IMI Severe Service, where she directed various expansions and integrations, including succession plans, talent development, and onboarding from mergers and acquisitions. In addition to receiving an executive master's degree in Human Resources Management from Cornell University's ILR School, Lee also holds a master's degree in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego, School of Business Administration, and a bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of the Philippines.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Category: Financial

Contact Information:

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA90486&sd=2021-08-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-announces-the-appointment-of-grace-lee-as-senior-vice-president-and-chief-human-resources-officer-301365378.html

SOURCE Lumentum

