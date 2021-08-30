Logo
Leidos Donates $1M to Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gift supports construction of new academic and residential facility in Huntsville

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021

RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced a $1 million donation toward the construction of a new state-of-the-art academic and residential facility in Huntsville, Alabama. The donation will bring new advancements to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) and will further Leidos' commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education for students across the state.

Leidos___ASCTE_Donation.jpg

"We're proud to invest in Huntsville's future and support the pioneering technology coming out of Alabama," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "This donation is our commitment to the future. It also addresses the ongoing need for a 21st century workforce of skilled science and engineering professionals. We're excited to be part of this effort, providing students with the education and skills they need to thrive."

ASCTE is one of three public magnet high schools serving students throughout the state of Alabama. It is currently the only public high school in the nation to integrate cyber technology and engineering into all academic disciplines. The school actively promotes STEM education for a diverse population, including 37% female and 35% African American students in its enrollment. ASCTE's mission is to ensure all students achieve high levels of learning with a focus on embedding cyber protections into the engineering lifecycle.

This mission is critical in meeting current and future workforce needs in these fields. While attending ASCTE, students gain valuable insights through internships, field experiences and cooperative learning, thus preparing them for either postsecondary education or the workforce.

"We are very excited to welcome Leidos as an ASCTE Partner in Education," said ASCTE President, Matt Massey. "Donations from our industry partners are being used to construct a state-of-the-art academic and residential facility to educate students from across the state. Support from Leidos and other industry partners helps us provide a robust program to educate future industry professionals and leaders."

About ASCTE

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) is the nation's only high school focused on the integration of cyber technology and engineering into all academic disciplines. ASCTE is a public, residential magnet high school serving students throughout the state of Alabama. Tuition is free.

ASCTE Contact:

Aleta Stender

(256) 489-3700

[email protected]

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Leidos Contact:

Melissa Dueñas


(571) 526-6850


[email protected]

Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

[email protected]

Victor Melara

(703) 431-4612

[email protected]

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH90523&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-donates-1m-to-alabama-school-of-cyber-technology-and-engineering-301365406.html

SOURCE Leidos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH90523&Transmission_Id=202108301605PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH90523&DateId=20210830
