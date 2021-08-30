Together with Sean Diddy Combs, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka Launches Newest #CIROCStands Campaign, Amplifying Stories of Black-Owned Businesses and Their Founders

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CÎROC and Sean Diddy Combs continue their culture-shifting #CIROCStands initiative in support of Black excellence and achievement with their newest campaign, #CIROCStands for Black Businesses. Starting in New York City, CÎROC will amplify the stories and successes of three local businesses and their owners, providing them with national exposure the CÎROC brand brings and mentorship from renowned CÎROC Black Executive partners. Black Business Month ends on August 31st, but CÎROC wants to make sure that recognition of Black entrepreneurship is celebrated and promoted all year long. That's why CÎROC's new campaign will consistently amplify Black-owned businesses through digital content on its brand platforms, as well as PR outreach and digital out-of-home advertising in different cities throughout the year, highlighting stories of achievement and success.

"We are thrilled to expand our #CIROCStands campaign to highlight the stories of three incredible Black female entrepreneurs who are not only successful but making an impact in their communities that will inspire future generations," says Ingrid Best, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, Combs Spirits. "These women personify Black excellence and achievement."

Kicking off the series in New York City is media personality and entrepreneur Angela Yee, who will host and visit three woman-owned businesses in Harlem and Brooklyn. Joined by Emmy-nominated photographer/videographer Steven John Irby, aka @stevesweatpants, Angela will interview the business owners to explore their stories and spirit of entrepreneurship and celebrate their dedication and hustle. To further support these businesses, CÎROC will be redirecting their advertising dollars to feature these businesses together with the CÎROC brand on billboards in Times Square and each ground-breaking female founder will be paired with one of CÎROC's Black Executive partners, who will provide mentorship.

"As a brand, we are committed to amplifying and celebrating Black voices across the country and giving a platform to Black changemakers and their ongoing work," says Adrienne Cuschieri, Brand Director of CÎROC. "Through #CIROCStands, we are proud to partner with leaders in their communities to share positive and powerful messages that spread joy and celebrate those defining culture and shaping the future."

The New York City profiles include:

The Bark Shoppe , Harlem's first and only 24-hour dog care facility. Founder Melissa Mitchner hopes to be "a brand that old Harlem can identify with, and new Harlem can appreciate." She will be mentored by Senior Vice President, Urban Promotions & Artist Relations at Def Jam Records Natina Nimene , who is committed to using her voice and resources for change.

, Harlem's first and only 24-hour dog care facility. Founder hopes to be "a brand that old Harlem can identify with, and new Harlem can appreciate." She will be mentored by Senior Vice President, & Artist Relations at Def Jam Records , who is committed to using her voice and resources for change. The Bakery on Bergen , a small Black/Asian woman-owned business located in the heart of Prospect Heights . Community-focused owner Akim Vann will be paired with Executive Vice President of Programming at iHeart Media Thea Mitchem , the conglomerate's highest-ranking woman of color.

, a small Black/Asian woman-owned business located in the heart of . Community-focused owner will be paired with Executive Vice President of Programming at iHeart Media , the conglomerate's highest-ranking woman of color. Ursula Stephen The Salon, a boutique salon that has been described as "Urban Posh," the perfect mixture between city chic and the flavor of Brooklyn . Founder and celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen will be paired with Brandice Daniel , Founder and CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR), the most prestigious platform for multicultural fashion designers.

To learn more about the #CIROCStands platform, the featured businesses and business owners in this campaign and the next cities and Black businesses to be amplified with the CÎROC brand, visit @CIROC on Instagram.

