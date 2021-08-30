Logo
Rambus Demonstrates Industry-first PCIe® 5.0 Digital Controller IP for FPGAs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Highlights:

- Achieves industry-first demonstration of 32 GT/s PCIe 5.0 Digital Controller IP operation on leading FPGA platforms

- Expands use models for FPGAs by enabling multi-instance, PCIe 5.0 switching and bridging at 32 GT/s speeds

- Enhances performance and capabilities of FPGAs for use in emulation and prototyping, test and measurement, aerospace and defense, and storage and networking applications

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Rambus has demonstrated its PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 digital controller IP on leading FPGA platforms. PCIe 5.0 performance at 32 GT/s in FPGAs using a soft controller is an industry first, and another demonstration of technical leadership from Rambus. This capability expands the use models of FPGAs by enabling multi-instance, switching and bridging applications and accelerates the performance of FPGAs used in defense, networking, and test and measurement markets.

Rambus_Logo.jpg

"We've achieved a new industry benchmark with the demonstration our PCIe 5.0 controller operating at 32 GT/s on popular FPGA platforms," said Scott Houghton, general manager of Interface IP at Rambus. "With the growing importance of FPGAs in markets from defense to the data center, this solution developed by the newly-acquired PLDA team expands the Rambus portfolio and offers the next level of performance for mission-critical applications."

Features of the Rambus PCIe 5.0 Digital Controller:

  • Verified on leading FPGA platforms
  • Supports up to 32 GT/s data rates
  • Backwards compatible to PCIe 4.0 and 3.1/3.0
  • Supports Endpoint, Root-port, Dual-mode, and Switch-port configurations
  • Supports up to 64 Physical Functions (PF), 512 Virtual Functions (VF)
  • Supports AER, ECRC, ECC, MSI, MSI-X, multi-function, crosslink, DOE, CMA over DOE, and other optional features and ECNs

For more information on the Rambus digital controller, please visit rambus.com/interface-ip/controllers/. Or to find out more details on Rambus Interface IP, including our PHYs and Controllers, please visit rambus.com/interface-ip.

Follow Rambus:
Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
t: (650) 309-6226
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF89631&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rambus-demonstrates-industry-first-pcie-5-0-digital-controller-ip-for-fpgas-301365226.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF89631&Transmission_Id=202108301700PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF89631&DateId=20210830
